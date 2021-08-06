JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

