JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Technogym from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

