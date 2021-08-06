JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRDEF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.