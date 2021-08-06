JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JPEI opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.74. The stock has a market cap of £117.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 52 week low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
