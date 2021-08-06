JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Boosted by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

