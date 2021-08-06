Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

