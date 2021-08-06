JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $132.24 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $132.24 million and approximately $77.23 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00117407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00144340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.77 or 0.99869931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.00806399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

