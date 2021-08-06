Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kadant worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $206.61.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

