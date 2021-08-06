Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Dara F. Mitchell Sells 1,696 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kadant stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $206.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

