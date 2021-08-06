Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

