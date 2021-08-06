Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.30. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 254.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

