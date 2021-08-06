Karat Packaging (KRT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) recently:

8/5/2021 – Karat Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

8/4/2021 – Karat Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

7/29/2021 – Karat Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

7/28/2021 – Karat Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Karat Packaging Inc alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $8,753,000.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.