Karbo Price Hits $0.13 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $1.20 million and $532.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.35 or 0.00620377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,155,891 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

