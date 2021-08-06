Karin L. Bell Sells 3,652 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWH stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 764,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,621. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 670.50%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 25.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

