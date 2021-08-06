Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American National Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American National Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American National Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.76. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,259. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

