Karpas Strategies LLC Has $216,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after buying an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 150,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,514. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

