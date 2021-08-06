Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 7.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $172.84. 53,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

