Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 346,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 46.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 92,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,793. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

