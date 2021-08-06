Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,728,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.