Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78.19 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $132.11 or 0.00328861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $26.42 million and approximately $78.19 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

