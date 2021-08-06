Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

