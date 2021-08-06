Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.39. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

