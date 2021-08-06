Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €930.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €778.70 ($916.12) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €744.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.