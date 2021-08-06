Kevin Rountree Acquires 1,370 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 1,370 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, for a total transaction of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £117.30 ($153.25) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £115.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 8,360 ($109.22) and a one year high of £122.60 ($160.18).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.