KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

