KeyCorp Weighs in on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

PKOH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a P/E ratio of -846.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

