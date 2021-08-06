Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,307. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

