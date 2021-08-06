Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$16.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

