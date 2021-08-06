Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.43.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,685. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

