Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Head to Head Comparison

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

This table compares Kimco Realty and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kimco Realty and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.77 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.30 Hammerson $234.84 million 0.31 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 2 11 0 2.85 Hammerson 5 6 1 0 1.67

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.