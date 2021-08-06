Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

