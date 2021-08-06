Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

MXL opened at $52.22 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.