Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,465. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

