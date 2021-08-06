KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $69.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

