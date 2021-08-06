KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $6,719,202 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

