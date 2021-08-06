Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,921. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

