Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 6,372 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $$100.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,931. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02.

