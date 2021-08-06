Klever (KLV) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Klever has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $123.74 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,709.00 or 1.00608544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.23 or 0.00803824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

