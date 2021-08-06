KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KnowBe4 stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

