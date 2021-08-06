Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,536. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

