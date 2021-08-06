Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Shares of KOPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 46,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.37 million, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

