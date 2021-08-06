Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

