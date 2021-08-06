Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 56,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,846. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

