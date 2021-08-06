Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

Crane stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.1% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 259,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crane by 32.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Crane by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

