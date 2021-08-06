KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 446,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,106,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

KSHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get KushCo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.