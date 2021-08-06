Kuverit (KUV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $459,450.51 and $64.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.