Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,963,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

