Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $645.66. The stock had a trading volume of 557,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,746. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

