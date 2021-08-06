Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $647.96. The stock had a trading volume of 605,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

