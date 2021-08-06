Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.